Traders Buy High Volume of Packaging Co. of America Put Options (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,098 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,141% compared to the average volume of 169 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.22. 1,129,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,503. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.51.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

