Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 223,568 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,502% compared to the average daily volume of 6,207 call options.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 73,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

