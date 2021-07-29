Traders Purchase High Volume of Citrix Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,701 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 755% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,134 call options.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 21.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 45.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 22.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,765 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,245 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $15.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,849,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.