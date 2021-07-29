Traders Purchase High Volume of Performant Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,113 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 677% compared to the average volume of 658 call options.

Performant Financial stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $276.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.77. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. Equities analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $156,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,431,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,367,909.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $1,008,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,449,681 shares of company stock worth $6,048,671. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.