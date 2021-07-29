Traders Purchase Large Volume of Golden Star Resources Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,648 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,240% compared to the typical daily volume of 229 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,344,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,574 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,823,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,896. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $300.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 276.35% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

