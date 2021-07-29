Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

