TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.69. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 193,661 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.
