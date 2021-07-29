TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.69. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 193,661 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.