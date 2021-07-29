Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Sells $17,262.50 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $17,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 305,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,120. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $836.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.