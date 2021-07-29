Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Sells $17,262.50 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $17,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 305,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,120. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $836.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
