Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,739.50 ($22.73). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 1,720 ($22.47), with a volume of 222,046 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,776.50 ($23.21).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,908.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

