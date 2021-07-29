Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $23.25

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $22.72. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 304 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

