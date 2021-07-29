Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOLWF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 81,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,297. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.