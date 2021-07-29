Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 81,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,297. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

