Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.65 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TOLWF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. 81,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,297. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.07.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

