Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.74.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TCW stock traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$2.64. 452,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$0.88 and a 12 month high of C$2.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$675.16 million and a PE ratio of -9.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.56.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.