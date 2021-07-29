TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$875 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $847.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.58. 431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.80 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

