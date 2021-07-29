Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.67

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.67 and last traded at $85.62, with a volume of 2405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.12.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.52.
In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
