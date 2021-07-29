TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) vs. Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Head to Head Survey

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TripAdvisor and Integral Ad Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor $604.00 million 8.74 -$289.00 million ($1.87) -20.61 Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integral Ad Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TripAdvisor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TripAdvisor and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor 1 6 6 0 2.38 Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88

TripAdvisor presently has a consensus target price of $43.12, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.95%. Given Integral Ad Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than TripAdvisor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TripAdvisor and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor -78.84% -36.74% -15.19% Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats TripAdvisor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 884 million reviews and opinions on 7.9 million hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

