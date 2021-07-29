TripAdvisor (TRIP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect TripAdvisor to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TripAdvisor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Barclays upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

In other news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

