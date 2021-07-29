Triple-S Management (GTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Triple-S Management has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

NYSE:GTS opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.