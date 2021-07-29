Trollcoin Trading 4% Higher This Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

