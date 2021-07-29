Truist Securities Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $72.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.86. 37,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,672. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.35, a P/E/G ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Dynatrace by 292.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

