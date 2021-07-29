Trupanion (TRUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Trupanion to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $115.84 on Thursday. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.39 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,524 shares in the company, valued at $13,052,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,518 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

