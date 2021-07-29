TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) PT Raised to $18.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s previous close.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at $289,445.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after buying an additional 357,104 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 194,464 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

