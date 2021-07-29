TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $14.48. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 7,983 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $164,000.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

