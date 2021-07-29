Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 2,935 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after buying an additional 357,703 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPTX stock opened at $65.46 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.43 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPTX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

