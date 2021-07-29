Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after buying an additional 818,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,833,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,139,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 996,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,435,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after buying an additional 75,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $162.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

