Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 139.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Zillow Group by 92.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,197,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

