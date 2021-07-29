Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 139.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Zillow Group by 92.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,197,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ZG stock opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.
ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.
Zillow Group Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
