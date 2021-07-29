Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 38,637 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 263.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,637 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

