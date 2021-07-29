Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,661 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Dropbox by 21.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.52.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

