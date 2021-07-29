Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,776 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Viasat by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Viasat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Viasat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,274.25, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSAT. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

