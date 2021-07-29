Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

NYSE:HOG opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

