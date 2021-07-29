Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 116.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Etsy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $202.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.95. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,867 shares of company stock worth $9,875,830. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, reduced their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.52.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

