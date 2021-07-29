Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 166.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $1.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

