Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.09 Million in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Vuzix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 603.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 890,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 140,011 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VUZI stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $946.73 million, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

