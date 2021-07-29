Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,663,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,402,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

TIXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank of Canada started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

TIXT stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

