Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Domo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Domo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $88.78 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

