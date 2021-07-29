Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,796,000 after purchasing an additional 624,413 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,167,000 after buying an additional 260,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,456,000 after buying an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after buying an additional 466,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,717,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

