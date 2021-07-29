Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.19% of Astronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 2,611.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 933,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1,251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 808,015 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 606.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 678,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Astronics by 495.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $541.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

