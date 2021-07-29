TurtleNetwork (TN) Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Million

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 46.5% against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $12.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

