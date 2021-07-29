TuSimple (TSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect TuSimple to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, analysts expect TuSimple to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $41.64 on Thursday. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.