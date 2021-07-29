TuSimple (TSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect TuSimple to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, analysts expect TuSimple to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $41.64 on Thursday. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
