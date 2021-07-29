Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.42 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.58.

TWLO stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $392.20. 1,443,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,605. Twilio has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

