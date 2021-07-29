U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy has set its FY21 guidance at $2.68-2.78 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 2.680-2.780 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USPH stock opened at $117.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

