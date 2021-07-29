Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,194.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $10.08 million and $23,194.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,522.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,306.46 or 0.05835873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.29 or 0.01351871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00354687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00123134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.57 or 0.00618813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00347860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00270601 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

