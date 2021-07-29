UBS Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 1,940 Price Target

Relx (LON:REL) has been assigned a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on REL. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,161.18 ($28.24).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,094 ($27.36) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,945.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.29. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,108.43 ($27.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

