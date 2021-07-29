Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNS shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select stock opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$635.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$5.21 and a 1 year high of C$16.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.01.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. Analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.