Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.03. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 105,449 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$635.81 million and a PE ratio of -20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.01.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

