Unification (FUND) 1-Day Volume Tops $16,606.00

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $16,606.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unification has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unification Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unification is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

