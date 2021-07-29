Unified Trust Company N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.2% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.90. 860,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,957,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.27. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.71 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

