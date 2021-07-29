Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the lowest is $2.47. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.29.

UNP stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.32. 1,907,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,966. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $167.57 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $141.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

