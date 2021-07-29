Uniphar (LON:UPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $330.00

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25), with a volume of 16811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.25).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Uniphar alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £887.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.